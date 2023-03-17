Home » R&B News » Woman Alleges That Chris Brown Beat His Ex Ammika Harris

Woman Alleges That Chris Brown Beat His Ex Ammika Harris

Posted on

A woman took to Instagram to allege that Chris Brown physically abused his ex Ammika Harris.  The woman claimed that she's a friend of Ammika's and that she once accompanied Ammika and Chris on vacation and saw the alleged abuse.

She wrote via IG, “Man I do not care what nobody says Chris Brown is a woman beater.  When I vacation with them in Tulum he beat ammika's rib cages in to the point where she had to call in a doctor to make sure nothing was broken.”

The woman later appeared to post DMs from Brown responding to her story. He wrote, “You must be broke looking for attention." She responded, saying, “ain’t nobody broke….you know damn well you beat that b**** up.”

