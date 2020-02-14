Woman Claims James Brown Was Murdered

A friend of the late music icon James Brown has claimed that he was murdered — and she has evidence to prove it. According to TMZ, a Fulton County D.A. spokesperson confirmed that Jacque Hollander met with Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Wednesday (February 13th). Howard has ordered his investigators to interview Hollander and if the evidence she presented holds up, he is open to launching an investigation into the death of James Brown.

Hollander reportedly gave a list of possible witnesses and also handed over a stack of printed text messages.

James Brown died on Christmas Day 2006 at an Atlanta hospital at age 73. According to his death certificate, his cause of death was a heart attack and fluid in his lungs.

There has always been suspicions surrounding James Brown's death. Back in 2017, during an interview with CNN, Dr. Marvin Crawford, who signed the singer's death certificate said he never believe James died of natural causes. He explained, “He changed too fast. He was a patient I would never have predicted would have coded….But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?”

Brown became sick two days before his death.