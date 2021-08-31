Woman Claims R. Kelly Assaulted Her Days After Her Married Aaliyah

PRPhotos.com

During the third week of R. Kelly‘s sex crimes trial, a woman accused him of raping her back in 1994 when she was 17 years old. According to The Jasmine Brand, the woman, who was identified as Addie — is he fourth accuser to testify against the singer.

Addie also said that the assault took place on September 2nd, 1994 — two days after R.Kelly illegally married Aaliyah.

Addie claimed that the incident happened in Miami after Kelly's concert, which Addie attended with her 19-year-old friend. She claimed that when the concert ended two men approached her and her friend, asking if they wanted to meet Kelly for an autograph. She claimed that the men didn't ask for their IDs before they bought the girls to Kelly's dressing room.

Once she met Kelly she told him she was an aspiring artist and he gave her a hotel room number, suggesting that she come by for a audition. Addie also said she told Kelly her age at the time and he “didn't respond.”

ADDIE REVEALS WHAT HAPPENED WHEN SHE GOT TO KELLY'S HOTEL ROOM

Once she got to the room, she said Kelly “wanted to play a game, asking who could kiss better. He started kissing on my best friend.” He started kissing on me at first, and then I felt a little overwhelmed and pulled back. He started getting a little more aggressive and basically kind of moved toward the back of the room.Kelly was holding my wrists and unzipped my pants. He sort of guided me to the back of the room. He had sex with me unprotected.”

Addie claimed that Kelly tried grabbing her friend but she refused and the teens unlocked the door and ran out. Addie went on to say why she didn’t immediately press charges after the incident. She explained, “At the time, I was very scared … I didn’t want to get victim-shamed. I assumed if I moved forward with that I wouldn’t be able to move forward with my career, and I would be blaklisted from the industry.”

THE FIRST MAN TESTIFIES IN THE R. KELLY TRIAL

Meanwhile, the first man testified in the R. Kelly trial. The man claimed that the singer abused him when he was a high school student. The witness went to Kelly's home in 2007 and Kelly allegedly asked him “what I was willing to do for music.”

The man said he replied, “I'll carry your bags.… Anything you need, I'll be willing to do.” The witness said that Kelly then asked him if he ever thought of sleeping with a man. Then he claimed that Kelly “crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex,” despite not being “into it.” He added that Kelly told him to ” . . . keep between him and me.”

The man then claimed he continued to visit Kelly, saying, “I really wanted to make it in the music industry.” In a separate incident, he claimed the singer “snapped his fingers three times” to call on a naked woman who performed oral sex on both of them.