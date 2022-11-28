Xscape Honored At The 2022 Soul Train Awards

Getty Images

Xscape was honored at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards, which aired on Saturday (November 26th). Jermaine Dupri presented the ladies with the Lady of Soul Award. The R&B vets later performed a medley of their hits, including “My Little Secret,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “Tonight” and “Understanding.”

Morris Day & The Time were also honored with the Legend Award. They later hit the stage with a medley of their iconic hits, including "Jungle Love."

Meanwhile, Beyonce was the top of the night. Although she was not on hand to receive her awards, Beyonce won Album of the Year for Renaissance and won Song of the Year for "Break My Soul." She also won Best Collaboration alongside The Isley Brothers for their song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”

Other winners — who also wasn't on hand, included Chris Brown, who won Best R&B/Soul Male Artist. Jazmine Sullivan took home Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Mary J. Blige took home the Certified Award, while Lizzo won Best Dance Performance for "About Damn Time." Silk Sonic won Video of the Year for "Smokin Out The Window" and Maverick City and Kirk Franklin, who took home the Best Gospel/Inspirational award.

Muni Long took home The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award for "Hours & Hours" and Tem became the first African Artist to win Best New Artist.

PERFORMANCES

Muni Long opened the show with a dramatic performance of "Plot Twist" with appearances from DC Young Fly, actors KJ Smith, Skyh Black, and Power star Paige Hurd.

Ari Lennox gave a sulty performance of her fan favorite "Waste My Time."

Bel-Air star Coco Jones reminded everyone that she could SANG during a performance of "I Need You" on the Amplified stage.

Muni Long returned to the stage for the Soul Cypher, alongside Durand Bernarr, Alex Vaughn and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Tank had the ladies glued to the screen with a performance of "Slow" with J. Valentine.

R&B veteran Chante Moore performed a medley of her hits, including "Love's Taken Over," "Alright" and "Chante's Got A Man."

SiR killed the stage with a performance of "Nothing Even Matters."

2022 SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS LIST

Album of the Year

• Beyoncé — Renaissance

Song of the Year

• Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Video of the Year

• Silk Sonic — “Smokin Out the Window”

Best New Artist

• Tems

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

• Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

• Chris Brown

Best Collaboration

• Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers f. Beyoncé — “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”

Certified Soul Award

• Mary J. Blige

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

• Muni Long — “Hrs & Hrs”

Best Dance Performance

• Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

• Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Legend Award

Morris Day & The Time

Lady of Soul Award

Xscape

BROADCAST SOUND

Muni Long performs Whole other life

["♪ I talked to your wife on the phone ♪ ♪ She don't even sound surprised ♪ ♪ Said it ain't the first time you ain't come home at night ♪ ♪ She gave me a piece of advice Told me, girl, dry your eyes ♪ ♪ Get your game back on ♪ ♪ Don't you ever let him see you cry ♪ ♪ You got a whole 'nother life, two kids and a wife ♪ ♪ Even a different last name ♪ ♪ I'm too good for you Your mama kne it too ♪ ♪ 'Yur family put me up on game ♪ ♪ Said you had a whole 'nother life ♪ ♪ I'm Fallin' for your lies but ♪ ♪ That's not everything changed Another life with ♪ ♪ Them not even your kids ♪ ♪ They look just like your brother, by the way ♪ ♪ "] SOUNDCUE :46 OC…by the way"]]

​​Ari Lennox performs Waste My Time

[" 'Cause I'm tryna have you ♪ ♪ Waste my time, get on my line ♪ ♪ 'Cause I got the time to waste ♪ ♪ Use that mouth, blow this back out ♪ ♪ Back up every word you say ♪ ♪ Oh, sock it to me ♪ ♪ Waste my time, get on my line ♪ ♪ Then you got me on your wayUse that mouth, pull a track out ♪ ♪ Back up every word you say ♪ ♪"] SOUNDCUE :26 OC…word you say"]]

Coco Jones performs on the Amplified Stage

["Something 'bout your hands on my body ♪ ♪ Feels better than any man I ever met, yeah ♪ ♪ Something 'bout the way you just get me ♪ ♪ I try and I don't 'cause I ♪ ♪ Can't forget you got a feel and a soul ♪ ♪ That I need in my life ♪ ♪ Baby, oh, oh ♪ ♪ And though we may grow ♪ ♪ I don't know why we don't grow apart, babe ♪ ♪ Maybe ♪ ♪ I-I-I-I-I, I need you, babe ♪"] SOUNDCUE :510C…need you babe"]]

Muni Long performs on the Soul Cypher

["What baby bootie sittin' up ♪ ♪ is giving me DR baby ♪ ♪ Pulled up in that new Maybach Mercedes ♪ ♪ Hit the boulevard and make 'em do a 180 ♪ ♪ 2022, baby girl wentcrazy ♪ ♪ Name a better song You ain't heard one lately ♪ ♪ Name Muni Long So is f-u, pay me ♪ ♪ Don't affect my checks, so I don't care if you hate me ♪ ♪ Pin like a needle was lethal ♪ ♪ How I kill this should be illegal ♪ ♪ We not created equal ♪ ♪ The way this music bumpin' not just because ♪ ♪ These melodies, heavenly Fallin' from the ether ♪ ♪ Ah, Ya, Ya yippee ♪ ♪ I wish I had a time machine ♪ ♪ Where can I getta Wanna ah ♪ ♪ All praises to the most high king ♪ ♪"] SOUNDCUE :46 OC…most high king]]

Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs on the Soul Cypher

["I'm the type to ♪ ♪ Overthink everything ♪ ♪ Like what I'mma say What I'mma wear ♪ ♪ Andoh my God, who gonna do my hair ♪ ♪ Just let me be honest ♪ ♪ Sometimes I have to remind myself ♪ ♪ The only reason I'm singin' and breathin' ♪ ♪ Is about somebody else ♪ ♪ He makes all things new ♪ ♪ So let me introduce you ♪ ♪ He's better than sugar in my coffee ♪ ♪ God is good ♪ ♪ He's better than money in my pocket ♪ ♪ Oh, oh, God is good ♪ ♪ I'll shout it from the mountain ♪ ♪ God is good ♪ ♪"] SOUNDCUE :41 OC…god is good]]

Muni Long wins Ashford and Simpsons songwriter award

["First of all, shout out to God! You be shown' out. I've been writing songs since I was eight years old. And uh, for hours and hours, yeah. And I always say, if you can write something that inserts itself into the fabric of culture, then you really did it. And every time somebody says something, um, like how was sitting in traffic for hours? You gonna think for hours and hours, you know? And, uh, I was really washing dishes and going through beats on YouTube, and I found this track and started freestyling. And now look. It turned into this. So I'm so thankful. Your dreams are valid. Chase them. Don't let anybody tell you you can't do it, 'cause you can. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE 1:07 OC…can thank you]]

Xscape honored with Lady of Soul Award

["We have say thanks to Jermaine because, you know, like he said, he had a vision when a lot of people didn't, and, you know, for that, we are forever grateful to be able to still be here on this stage, because you opened the door. And I gotta say thank you. Thank you, God! -Thank God! -Thank you, God! For our voices, singing in the church together to now, it's like, that's what helped us learn our harmonies and how did we blend it. Thank you to our moms. We love you so much, the support from back then until now, you guys have been our biggest cheerleaders. Thank you so much. And we have to, you know, thank the rest of our families, our husbands. We love y'all so much. Our fans, oh my God. Go ahead, go ahead. I definitely wanna thank God for all of this. You know, it's because of the gift, and I thank God for the gift. That's the reason we're up here and you guys are celebrating us. What I'd like to say is continue to shine your light for the world to see. And when you're shining your light, bring somebody up. Don't do it to dim their light. Do you know what I mean? Embrace love. Love yourselves, because it took me a while to get to love myself, but now we all are here. And I just want everybody to understand that. It's all about love and it's all about this. Thank you. Soul Train,thank you! I wanna say thank you to Soul Train, of course. And thank you to my girls. I love y'all. Good. We love you too. -Thank you, Soul Train. -Yes. [Audience cheers and applause]"] SOUNDCUE 1:37 OC..Soul Train yes [Audience cheers and applaise]]

Xscapes performs a medley of their hits

["Tonight Tonight ♪ ♪ Tonight ♪ ♪ Hold ♪ ♪ Tonight Tonight ♪ ♪ Oh, yeah ♪ ♪ Tonight ♪♪ Hold ♪ ♪ I'm holding you I'm holding you ♪ ♪ I'm holding you ♪ ♪ I'm holding you I'm holding you ♪ ♪ I'm holding you ♪ ♪ You're holding me tight ♪ ♪ All through the night ♪ ♪ Holding me tight ♪ ♪ Oh, oh All through the night ♪ ♪ Yeah, yeah ♪ ♪ Looks like it's gonna rain ♪ ♪ Looks like it's gonna rain, baby ♪ ♪ Looks like it's gonna rain ♪ ♪ Come on in out of the rain Looks like it's gonna rain ♪ ♪ Come on, come on Looks like it's gonna rain ♪ ♪ Holding me tight ♪ ♪ All through the night ♪ ♪ Holding me tight ♪ ♪ All through the night ♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ [audience cheers and applause]"] SOUNDCUE 1:36 OC.the night yeah [audience cheers and applause]]

Morris day and the time accepts the legend award

["There's some thank you's that I owe along the way. And number one is God. [Audience applauding] My mother, of course. My beautiful wife, Lorena. All my beautiful children. I have to thank my sis for putting me out in front of folks and Makin' me sing and Makin' me do what I do. My brother, who is my road manager, Jesse Hamner. My manager, Courtney Benson. And the entire Morris Day entertainment team. I gotta thank Bungalow Records, Paul Ring and the guys. And Frank Hensley and the team at Universal Music Group. Connie Orlando, Jesse Collins, BET and Soul Train for stickin' with me every step of the way, the whole run. All the way up and to this award. I gotta thank my man, Jerome. [Audience cheers and applause] Terry Lewis, Jimmy Jam and all my fellas. My touring band and last, but not least, y'all– may he rest in peace… [Audience cheers and applause] My brother, Prince. You all know what he meant to me. And, uh, I'm thankful to be getting this award. I'm honored. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE 1:44 OC…honored thank you]]