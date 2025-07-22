Zac Brown Band Joined By Snoop Dogg For Surprise Live Debut Of “Let It Run” In Los Angeles

Zac Brown Band surprised fans during an impromptu show at Los Angeles’ Desert 5 Spot on Monday night (July 21), bringing out Snoop Dogg for the live debut of their new collaboration, “Let It Run,” which dropped on Friday. The rap legend joined Zac on stage to deliver his charismatic verse on the song, delighting the packed-out audience. The band also performed their popular hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep,” and “Homegrown,” along with an impressive cover of Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” This one-night-only, free event was announced to fans just hours before the show, and served to build anticipation for ZBB’s upcoming studio album, Love & Fear, which also includes collaborations with Dolly Parton and Marcus King. In addition to their new record arriving on December 5, Zac Brown Band also recently announced a four-night residency at Sphere Las Vegas, coinciding with the album release with dates scheduled on December 5-6 and 12-13. (Holler)