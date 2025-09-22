Zayn Announces Career-Spanning 2026 Las Vegas Residency

On Monday (September 22), Zayn announced the dates and details of his seven-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in January 2026. The run kicks off on January 20 and runs through January 31, featuring a career-spanning set including songs from all four of his studio albums. According to a press release, the upcoming residency is “only the beginning of what will be a massive year for Zayn as he gears up for his next chapter.” The former One Direction member released his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs, in May 2024, and launched his first-ever tour, Stairway to the Sky, in November. On Friday (September 19), Zayn built on that creative momentum by dropping a brand new track, “Break Free,” for the video game Borderlands 4. Pre-sale for his Vegas residency begins on Wednesday (September 24), followed by a general on-sale on Friday (September 26). (Variety)