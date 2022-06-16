Zendaya Denies That She’s Pregnant

PRPhotos.com

Zendaya has denied that she is pregnant after trending on Twitter over TikTok prank. A fan created TikTok clips featuring a fake ultrasound edited to look like it was posted by the actress. The clip then cuts to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade.”

Of course social media reacted swiftly. One person wrote, “Wait Zendaya is pregnant?” adding, “I need to know who’s y’all source is because why everybody on the timeline saying this.”

Another person wrote, “Zendaya PREGNANT?? I just fell to my knees in a walmart. Refreshing twitter to make sure the ‘Zendaya pregnant’ trend is false.”

Zendaya responded, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter.” She added, “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”