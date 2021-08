PRPhotos.com

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are officially single.

According to court records obtained by People, a judge signed off on the divorce Monday (Aug. 23rd).

The former couple, who were first linked in October 2016, wed in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress' father, Lenny Kravitz.

The High Fidelity star is currently rumored to be dating Channing Tatum, whom she met on set of Pussy Island, her directorial debut.