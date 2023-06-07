Home » Entertainment » Elle Fanning Shares That She Lost A Role At 16 Because She Was Deemed ‘Unf–kable’

Elle Fanning Shares That She Lost A Role At 16 Because She Was Deemed ‘Unf–kable’

During The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actress Roundtable released on Tuesday (June 6th), Elle Fanning revealed that she was turned down for a movie role when she was 16 years old because she was considered “unf—kable.”

“I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy,” The Great actress said.

Fanning continued, sharing that she didn’t normally hear things like this because of her agents’ “filtration system,” but that these particular comments reached her. “I was 16 years old, and a person said, 'Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unf—able.' “

The Maleficent actress added, “It's so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, 'What a disgusting pig!'

