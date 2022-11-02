Heidi Klum Dresses Up As A Giant Worm For Halloween

Heidi Klum takes the cake when it comes to this year’s best Halloween costume. On Monday (October 31st), the model appeared at her annual Halloween party dressed as a giant worm.

The party was held at Sake No Hana in New York City. “So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple,” Klum wrote in an Instagram post.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, appeared alongside her dressed as a fisherman who lost an eye. One video from the event shows Klum writhing on the end of Kaulitz’s fishing pole, while another shows her rolling on the ground.

There’s no doubt she had a lot of fun this year—after having to postpone her annual Halloween bash for two years due to the pandemic.