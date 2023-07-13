Home » Entertainment » Rob McElhenney Shares He’s Been Diagnosed With ‘Neurodevelopmental Disorders And Learning Disabilities’

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney took to Twitter on Tuesday (July 11th) to reveal that he’s been diagnosed with “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at the age of 46.

The Latter Days actor said this is “not something I would normally talk about publicly,” but he thought there might be others out there who have had similar experiences. “I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true,” he wrote.

McElhenney also shared that he will “go through the full diagnosis/prognosis” on the next episode of The Always Sunny podcast, which will be released in two weeks.

