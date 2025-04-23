Teddi Mellencamp Says All Tumors Have ‘Shrunk Or Disappeared’

Teddi Mellencamp has given a positive update on her cancer battle, announcing that her tumors have “shrunk or disappeared.” The former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, previously facing metastasized melanoma in her brain and lungs, revealed the encouraging news on Instagram yesterday. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good,” Mellencamp, 43, shared. She expressed gratitude and optimism, sharing that doctors predict a full recovery after completing her remaining immunotherapy sessions. (People)